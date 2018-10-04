John Mayor Hilariously Blows Up Post Malone's Instagram Comments

John Mayor wants Post Malone to see him in a new light, and wasn't shy about expressing it all over his Instagram!
The "Gravity" singer hilariously trolled the 23-year-old rapper in the comment section of Malone's most recent Instagram post on Wednesday night.
Post Malone accepts the award for Song of the Year during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
The snap features a close up of the artist in a red T-shirt and black sunglasses and has the caption, "by @adamdegross," who we can assume was the photographer. Infamous for poking fun at other celebs through social media, the 40-year-old "New Light" singer couldn't help but chime in!
John showed his deep admiration for the photography and the subject by leaving a few amusing comments about his own desire to photograph his friend – up close and personal.
"Sometimes I wish I was your @adamgross," John wrote.
Then, he went a little further.
"up in your face taking photos much closer than most," he said.
But, he wasn't done there. He concluded his comment thread with "and if it's "gross" like "cross" then I'm taking the loss."
Looks like he hasn’t lost his flare as a songwriter!