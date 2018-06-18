John Stamos On His First Father's Day: 'I Don't Have To Hand A Kid Back… When Someone Yells Cut'

John Stamos had a perfect first Father's Day!
The 54-year-old actor and his wife Caitlin welcomed their first child, Billy, in April and John joked that it was the first time ever he got to celebrate the special day with his own.
"My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, 'No, but I play one on TV,'" John shared.
Happy Father’s day," he wrote alongside a photo with his son.
"My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted.
In the adorable snap a scruffy, bearded John is showing off his little man. The "Full House" star hasn't been shy about showing off his newborn baby. He regally posts sweet little snaps of Billy on his Instagram, but this is one of the first times we've seen little Billy from the front.
And what an adorable mug he has! Billy is named after John's own father. On Father's Day, John dedicated his Instagram Story to his own dad and shared multiple snaps with him.
Happy Father's Day, John!