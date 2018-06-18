John Stamos On His First Father's Day: 'I Don't Have To Hand A Kid Back… When Someone Yells Cut'



"My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted.

Happy Father’s day," he wrote alongside a photo with his son.

In the adorable snap a scruffy, bearded John is showing off his little man. The "Full House" star hasn't been shy about showing off his newborn baby. He regally posts sweet little snaps of Billy on his Instagram, but this is one of the first times we've seen little Billy from the front.

And what an adorable mug he has! Billy is named after John's own father. On Father's Day, John dedicated his Instagram Story to his own dad and shared multiple snaps with him.

Happy Father's Day, John!