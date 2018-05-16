John Travolta Gets Caught Dad-Dancing With 50 Cent At 2018 Cannes Film Festival

(Twitter)
So much for "Grease Lightning!"
John Travolta was caught dad-dancing at an after party for a screening of his new movie, "Gotti," in Cannes on Tuesday.
Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr— 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018
The 64-year-old actor joined rapper 50 Cent on stage, where they got down to the 2005 hit "Just a Lil Bit." 50 shared a clip of their performance to his Twitter, where John did his best to match the rapper's swagger – shimmying, head nodding and clapping along to the beat.
"Me and John Travolta partying," he wrote in the post, along with a laughing emoji. "I swear I only came out here because of him."
Social media was quick to point out that it looked like John forgot his iconic "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease" dance moves!
John may not have his 70s groove, but him and dancing will always go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong.