John Travolta Gets Caught Dad-Dancing With 50 Cent At 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The 64-year-old actor joined rapper 50 Cent on stage, where they got down to the 2005 hit "Just a Lil Bit." 50 shared a clip of their performance to his Twitter, where John did his best to match the rapper's swagger – shimmying, head nodding and clapping along to the beat.

"Me and John Travolta partying," he wrote in the post, along with a laughing emoji. "I swear I only came out here because of him."

Social media was quick to point out that it looked like John forgot his iconic "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease" dance moves!