John Travolta Reveals He Choreographed A Move In 'Grease' As He Teaches Jimmy Fallon His 'Grease' Moves

John Travolta knows that "Grease" is still the word!



The 64-year-old actor took a trip down memory lane during his Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" when Jimmy asked him about his on-screen dance moves.

John famously danced in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever," 1994's "Pulp Fiction" and made his dancing debut in "Grease."

"I grew up with all these novelty dances," John said remembering the creation of his now-iconic dance to Chuck Berry's 'You Never Can Tell.'"