John Travolta Reveals He Choreographed A Move In 'Grease' As He Teaches Jimmy Fallon His 'Grease' Moves

John Travolta and Jimmy Fallon talk during John's appearance on the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
John Travolta knows that "Grease" is still the word!
The 64-year-old actor took a trip down memory lane during his Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" when Jimmy asked him about his on-screen dance moves.
John famously danced in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever," 1994's "Pulp Fiction" and made his dancing debut in "Grease."
"I grew up with all these novelty dances," John said remembering the creation of his now-iconic dance to Chuck Berry's 'You Never Can Tell.'"
And he revealed that it was his dancing knowledge that led to him choreographing the final moves in one of' "Grease's" biggest numbers.
"So in Grease, they needed a step for that 'You're The One That I Want' at the end, so I said, we used to do the Four Corners. Why don't we do that? And then the choreographer said, 'Well, show it to me.' And I did and…"
The rest was definitely history!
John then showed off his incredible steps alongside Jimmy and proved that after 40 years he's still got ALL THE MOVES!