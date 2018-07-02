Johnny Galecki Shares A Heartfelt Message For Kaley Cuoco After Her Wedding

Kaley Cuoco as Penny and Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter in 'Big Bang Theory' (CBS)
Johnny Galecki is showing the love for his TV wife!
The "Big Bang Theory" star shared a heartfelt message for Kaley Cuoco the day after her stunning nuptials to Karl Cook on Saturday. Johnny posted an adorable picture where he's holding onto the blushing bride's hands and she looks absolutely incredible in her Reem Acra gown. He captioned the photo, "Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both."
Johnny and Kaley have been working together on the hit show since 2007 and have a close friendship off-screen as well!
And it looks like he gets along great with her new love too. He shared this adorable photo with the bride and groom on their wedding day. He captioned it, "Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight. ❤️."
Kaley and Norman said "I do" in front of their family and friends on Saturday and were joined at their wedding by quite a few of Kaley's co-stars, including Johnny, Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton. They also shared a couple photos from their special day.
Mayim shared this gorgeous photo from the ceremony and captioned it, "What a wedding! Hearty and beloved congrats to possibly the happiest couple ever ;) @normancook and @mrtankcook on their marriage, and for throwing a truly unique and EPIC party!! #kcsquared I know my table had a great time 🍹🐴♥️♥️♥️.
Congrats to the happy couple!