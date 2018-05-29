JoJo Siwa Surprises Abby Lee Miller At The Hospital With Gifts and Popcorn

JoJo Siwa is a loyal student and friend to her former coach "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller!
JoJo stopped by the hospital over the weekend to visit Abby Lee as she recovers from her cancer surgery and undergoes chemotherapy.
Abby Lee posted a photo with JoJo from her hospital bed. She captioned it, "So glad @itsjojosiwa came to visit me today! The whole fam was there to wish me well! Thank you to the Siwa Family for all the beautiful gifts and real popcorn from the movie theater too! I’ll let JoJo post the big Surprise she arranged! Thank you all from the bottom of my ❤️!"
While it wasn't clear what kind of surprise JoJo arranged for Abby Lee, it does look like the two had an awesome visit. The 15-year-old dance protégé also shared a photo with her coach on her Instagram and captioned it, "Got to see my favorite today!❤️ Abby you have changed my life for forever, I am so thankful for everything you have done for me (Table manners, how to survive in a plastic bubble, and more)! Thank you for letting us come by and visit you today! I love you. FOREVER.❤️⭐️"
Abby Lee has had a busy week. On Friday, she left the halfway house she had been living at since being released from prison earlier this year. Abby Lee, 51, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud. Following her release in April, she was hospitalized and underwent surgery after doctors detected she had cancer. She has been undergoing chemotherapy in the hospital since.