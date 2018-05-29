JoJo Siwa Surprises Abby Lee Miller At The Hospital With Gifts and Popcorn

JoJo Siwa is a loyal student and friend to her former coach "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller!

JoJo stopped by the hospital over the weekend to visit Abby Lee as she recovers from her cancer surgery and undergoes chemotherapy.

Abby Lee posted a photo with JoJo from her hospital bed. She captioned it, "So glad @itsjojosiwa came to visit me today! The whole fam was there to wish me well! Thank you to the Siwa Family for all the beautiful gifts and real popcorn from the movie theater too! I’ll let JoJo post the big Surprise she arranged! Thank you all from the bottom of my ❤️!"



