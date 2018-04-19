JoJo Siwa Went To Visit Abby Lee Miller In The Hospital: 'It's Heartbreaking'

JoJo Siwa is standing by her former dance coach, Abby Lee Miller.

JoJo told Access exclusively during an interview on Thursday at WE Day that she went to visit Abby Lee in the hospital after she underwent emergency spinal surgery earlier this week.

"I actually went to visit her yesterday," JoJo shared. "It's really heartbreaking. It's really sad what's going on. You don't want anyone to go through that."

She also said that the press and fans have the wrong idea about Abby Lee.

"People look at her as the big lady who screams at kids on TV, but it's not the case. She is a human and she's nice and she's loving, so it's really hard to see her go through that," JoJo continued. "She has a really good team by her side, and I'm happy to be one of them."

JoJo said that Abby Lee is doing better already though and was even moving her arms yesterday. Doctors told Access on Wednesday that they were giving her a preliminary diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma following her surgery.

A representative for Dr. Hooman Melamed, who performed Abby Lee's surgery, confirmed to Access that the TV personality may have the disease, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system. Her pathology results are still pending.

"She was really in good spirits yesterday. She's a tough girl." JoJo added.

""She was moving all around – her legs not so much, but her arms were up and down. She asked me to give her a hand massage. I think she just wanted me to hold her hand," JoJo shared.



