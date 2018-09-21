JoJo Siwa's Animated Series 'The JoJo & BowBow Show Show': Exclusive First look

JoJo Siwa is going animated!
Nickelodeon will be debuting the new animated series "The JoJo & BowBow Show Show," featuring the social media star and her dog BowBow on its YouTube channel, and Access has the exclusive first!
The mini YouTube show is scheduled to air every Saturday starting on Sept. 22.
In the first episode, JoJo is rocking a concert in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, when she busts a move…and busts her ankle. Can her furry bestie BowBow save the show show? Access Online has the exclusive first look:
JoJo Siwa is best known for her appearance on "Dance Moms" and "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" with her mother Jessalyn Siwa and as a popular YouTube personality. Since then, JoJo has joined the Nickelodeon team and moved to Los Angeles to focus on growing her epic Siwanator empire!
Tune in Saturday, Sept. 22 to join Jojo and BowBow on all their adventures!