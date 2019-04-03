‘Joker’ Teaser Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Flashes A Sadistic Smile As Dark Clown

Why so serious? Because the new “Joker” teaser trailer is here and we can’t decide if we are sad for or totally creeped out!

Showing us a totally different side to the iconic villain, Warner Bros. dropped the first look at the new and improved “Joker” on Wednesday starring Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix.

The teaser opens with Arthur (the man who will eventually become the Joker) explaining that his mother always tells him to “smile and put on a happy face.”

Fittingly so, Arthur takes on a career as a clown and is bullied mercilessly for it.

Amid his sorrow, he slowly turns on the city of Gotham and becomes a cold-blooded villain.

Clearly tapping into a more emotional and mentally unstable persona, director Todd Phillips revealed the unexpected genre of the film to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a tragedy,” he told the outlet.

Warner Bros. “Joker” hits theaters Oct. 4, 2019.

Watch the full trailer below:

