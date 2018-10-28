Jon Bon Jovi Blasts Kim Kardashian & 'The Real Housewives' In Rant Against 'Horrific' Celeb Culture

It's safe to say that Jon Bon Jovi is not keeping up with the Kardashians.

In a new interview, the "Who Says You Can't Go Home" rocker was brazen in his condemnation of the "modern-day cult of celebrity," telling Australia's "The Sunday Project" that he has no room for reality TV in his life.

"I think it's horrific that we live in that world, and I can tell you I've never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those 'Housewives of Blah Blah' and 'Kardashians' this," he said. "I don’t know their names. I've never watched 60 seconds of the show. It's not for me."