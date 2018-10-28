Jon Bon Jovi Blasts Kim Kardashian & 'The Real Housewives' In Rant Against 'Horrific' Celeb Culture

It's safe to say that Jon Bon Jovi is not keeping up with the Kardashians.
In a new interview, the "Who Says You Can't Go Home" rocker was brazen in his condemnation of the "modern-day cult of celebrity," telling Australia's "The Sunday Project" that he has no room for reality TV in his life.
"I think it's horrific that we live in that world, and I can tell you I've never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those 'Housewives of Blah Blah' and 'Kardashians' this," he said. "I don’t know their names. I've never watched 60 seconds of the show. It's not for me."
Bon Jovi then singled out Kim Kardashian for her less-traditional path to fame, criticizing her the 2007 leak of her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J.
"What's gonna be in your autobiography? 'I made a porno, and guess what, I got famous,'" the musician said. "F***! Sorry, I'll pass."
The 56-year-old then advocated for a more conventional route to stardom.
"Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write," he said. "Having a kid tell me 'I want to be famous,' and I say, 'Why?' Fame is a byproduct of writing a good song."
Bon Jovi isn't the only star that has been candid about their distaste for reality stars, particularly the Kardashian clan. Back in 2012, Jeremy Renner called the E! family "ridiculous people with zero talent;" in 2014, Sarah Michelle Gellar said she was cancelling her Vogue subscription after Kim and husband Kanye West appeared on its cover.
While the Kardashians have yet to publicly respond to this latest round of criticism, they've been quietly unflappable in the past, letting shady comments about their perceived lack of talent roll off their backs.
Most famously, Kim took the opportunity to subtly zing her A-list haters when she scored a Forbes cover after making a cool $45 million from her mobile game, Kim Kardashian Hollywood.
"I never dreamed this would happen and know my Dad would be so proud," she wrote, then added a searing hashtag: "#NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent."