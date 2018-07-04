Jon Gosselin Celebrates The Fourth Of July With His Daughter Hannah

Both dad and daughter definitely did their patriotic best and dressed in red white and blue. Jon even rocked a starry shirt for Independence Day.

Hannah is one of Jon and Kate's sextuplets. The former couple share kiddos, Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis and Leah and 17-year-old twins Cara and Mady. While most of the children live full time with their mother, and at certain points seem to have had a rocky relationship with their dad, that isn't the case with Hannah.

Jon and Hannah have gotten closer through the years and in 2015 he filed for full custody of her. This year they also celebrated Hannah's birthday together.

Happy Fourth Gosselin crew!

WATCH: Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo With Daughter On Her Birthday