Jon Gosselin Celebrates Son Collin's 14th Birthday — See The Rare Photo

While Kate Gosselin has stayed in the spotlight, Jon Gosselin has notoriously shied away from media attention over the past couple years — until now. The father of eight has posted several photos recently to celebrate his children Collin and Hannah's 14th birthday. Collin and Hannah are two of the six children that his ex wife, Kate, gave birth to on May 10, 2004.
Jon shared a photo with Collin, who is enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs, on his Instagram on Saturday in order to celebrate his big birthday. In the snap, Jon, Collin and Hannah are all smiles as they pose next to a pizza and a cake covered in candles.
"Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!," Jon captioned the photo.
Earlier this week, Jon posed for a pic with Hannah at a local bakery in his hometown of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, in order to celebrate her birthday. "Bday breakfast with my daughter before the bus stop," John wrote alongside the smiley pic.
Jon also took Hannah out for a birthday dinner, too! He shared a photo of them posing on the steps of the house and captioned it, "Bday dinner with Hannah. Happy Birthday!!!"
In addition, Jon shared a photo on Instagram of all of his sextuplets at a much younger age and captioned the snap, "Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!! I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!"
Jon and Kate have had a tension-filled couple of years following their divorce in 2009. Following their separation, Jon has been working on his career as a DJ and has also famously battled his ex in court for custody of their sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.
The custody battle has reportedly been difficult on several of the children, resulting in a strained relationship with them.