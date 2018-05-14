Jon Gosselin Celebrates Son Collin's 14th Birthday — See The Rare Photo

Jon shared a photo with Collin, who is enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs, on his Instagram on Saturday in order to celebrate his big birthday. In the snap, Jon, Collin and Hannah are all smiles as they pose next to a pizza and a cake covered in candles.

"Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!," Jon captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Jon posed for a pic with Hannah at a local bakery in his hometown of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, in order to celebrate her birthday. "Bday breakfast with my daughter before the bus stop," John wrote alongside the smiley pic.