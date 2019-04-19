Jonas Brothers Got An Introduction From 12-Year-Old Hailey Bieber When They Played ‘SNL’ In 2009

Before Justin Bieber made Hailey Baldwin one less lonely girl, her heart was burnin’ up for the Jonas Brothers.

Back in 2009, the supermodel was a preteen fan of the band, and her famous uncle did her a major solid to get her up close and personal with her idols.

Alec Baldwin was picked as “Saturday Night Live’s” host for a February episode that year, and the JoBros were tapped to join him as the musical act. While the host traditionally introduces the band ahead of each of their two songs, the “30 Rock” funnyman let his niece do the honors.

Jonas Brothers shared a throwback video of the sweet moment on Twitter on Friday and shouted out the “Drop the Mic” co-host for her adorable presenting skills.

“This feels like the perfect #FlashbackFriday video,” the guys wrote. “#VideoGirl on @nbcsnl in 2009! PS – thanks for the intro @haileybieber .”

While the video is clear evidence that Hailey was a longtime Jonas supporter, her superfan status wasn’t something her husband was aware of until recently.

Last month, Justin shared a hilarious Snapchat video of the moment he realized he wasn’t the only teen idol Hailey has had her eye on.

“I was a Jonas Brothers fan! I’m sorry!” the 22-year-old bashfully admitted as she covered her face, while Justin teasingly shouted “What!” over and over.

Considering the Jonas trio will make their grand return to “SNL” as musical guests on May 11, here’s to hoping that Hailey will get another chance to lead them in – that is, if Justin is cool with it.

