The Jonas Brothers Hilariously Celebrate The 10-Year Anniversary Of 'Camp Rock' With Nostalgic Tweets

Ready to feel old? Disney Channel's hit original movie "Camp Rock" premiered 10 years ago today!
The iconic musical/comedy launched the careers of Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas a decade ago – making them the reigning queen and kings of the House of Mouse.
Not only were "Camp Rock" fans surprised that it's already been 10 years since the film's premiere, the anniversary shocked its stars too. Joe, Kevin and more of the original cast took to social media to react to the major milestone.
"10 years of Camp Rock and I'm still bitter we lost," Joe joked on Twitter. There's just one problem with the DNCE frontman's tweet – he accidentally references the movie's sequel "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam!"
A fan couldn't help but roast the Jonas Brother over the mix-up. "That was in 'Camp Rock 2' Joseph," a fan replied. For his part, Joe perfectly played it off, responding "I know Dani. But Shane Grey never forgets where he came from #stillbitter #theogmrgreywillseeyounow."
While the 28-year-old reflected on his character's defeat, his older brother Kevin questioned their 2008 hairstyles!
"#10YearsOfCampRock well that went by quick! What was I doing with my hair?" He tweeted, along with a throwback pic from the movie.
Co-stars Alyson Stoner and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle also took to Twitter to celebrate #10YearsOfCampRock with the fans.
The cast has joked about reuniting for a potential "Camp Rock 3," but on one condition – it gets an R-rating! Joe previously dished on the threequel with Access at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
"Right now, I think everyone is so damn busy. Demi is singing on every national anthem she can find … until we find a break, we'll figure out 'Camp Rock 3,'" he said.
Until then, keep rocking out!