The Jonas Brothers Hilariously Celebrate The 10-Year Anniversary Of 'Camp Rock' With Nostalgic Tweets

Ready to feel old? Disney Channel's hit original movie "Camp Rock" premiered 10 years ago today!

The iconic musical/comedy launched the careers of Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas a decade ago – making them the reigning queen and kings of the House of Mouse.

Not only were "Camp Rock" fans surprised that it's already been 10 years since the film's premiere, the anniversary shocked its stars too. Joe, Kevin and more of the original cast took to social media to react to the major milestone.