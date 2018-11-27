Jonathan Bennett Confirms That Ariana Grande 'Made Fetch Happen' In Her New Music Video Sneak Peek

Thought fetch was never going to happen? Jonathan Bennett begs to differ!
Jonathan who played sexy boy toy Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls," seems to be reprising his role in the celeb-cameo filled video for Ariana Grande's "Thank You Next." And it sounds like he totally approves of Ariana's tribute to "Mean Girls.
The "God Is A Woman" singer has been dropping tons of hints all over her Instagram about what we can expect from the video. It appears that she is planning to delight us with a mashup of all our favorite chick-flicks from the 2000s, including the legendary high school drama "Mean Girls."
On Sunday, Ari released a sneak peek of the video on her Instagram, and it featured many celebs recreating some classic lines from the movie.
Unsurprisingly, Jonathan appears as Aaron Samuels in the video and he recreates his line by saying that "Ariana Grande thinks his hair looks sexy pushed back." He then made sure to give her post the highest of praise in the comments section.
"You made fetch happen," he gushed.
Other stars chimed in as well, including Khalid who said, "This is so fire."
A very pregnant Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) also makes a cameo and she joked, "brb this made my water break."
If the full video is as fetch as this preview, the big unveiling is going to be so grool.