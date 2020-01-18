Jonathan Scott Honors Zooey Deschanel’s 40th Birthday With Emotional Tribute: You Brought ‘Joy’ Back

Zooey Deschanel is crossing a new milestone with lots of love!

The “New Girl” alum got a heartfelt tribute from boyfriend Jonathan Scott on her 40th birthday. Jonathan took to Instagram on Jan. 17 to commemorate Zooey’s special day and touched upon how much happiness he’s felt since their romance bloomed.

“Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life,” he wrote, captioning a photo of Zooey posing in a cute button-down day dress and holding a matching pink balloon.

The brunette beauty made it clear that the feelings are mutual, commenting, “I’m the luckiest girl” alongside heart and kiss emojis.

She and the “Property Brothers” star, 41, confirmed their relationship last fall and haven’t been shy about sharing public affection for one another, from swoon-worthy social media snaps to romantic outings.

Zooey followed up the birthday love with her own message of gratitude, telling fans that she couldn’t kick off her new decade in a better place.

“Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet!” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full.”

Zooey added peeks at her and Jonathan’s cozy celebration on her Insta story, revealing that the pair listened to her “favorite record” at home and ate confetti cake to cap off the festivities.

