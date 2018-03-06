Jordan Peele Put His Oscar Award Right In Front Of The 'Get Out' Chair

Jordan Peele found the perfect place for his new Oscar Award — right next to his Emmy Award and in front of the leather chair from "Get Out."



Jordan snagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out" on Sunday and shared a picture of his big award's newfound home in a Twitter post on Monday. He joked, "This is exactly what it looked like watching my wife give birth."

When a fan mentioned the leather chair in the background, Peele wrote back, "BTW that IS the GET OUT chair."