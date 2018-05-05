Jordin Sparks Welcomes Baby Boy DJ — See His First Picture!

Jordin Sparks is a momma!

Jordin and her husband Dana Isaiah welcomed their first child, son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr, on May 2.

The baby boy, who will go by the name DJ, arrived at 9:04 p.m. PT at the Natural Birth Center & Women's Wellness in L.A. The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured 21.5 inches, People reports.

The "American Idol" alum told People that the birth was "miraculously beautiful" and she was "absolutely overwhelmed with joy" when her child was put in her arms. According to Jordin, her husband and midwife "caught" the baby and their entire family is feeling great.

Jordin shared this sweet first look at baby DJ on her Instagram and captioned the snap, "He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋 @people."