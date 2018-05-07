Josh Brolin Confesses To Crushing On His 'Deadpool 2' Co-star Ryan Reynolds After Watching 'The Proposal'

(Getty Images)
Look out, Blake Lively! Josh Brolin can't help falling in love with his "Deadpool 2" co-star, Ryan Reynolds.
Despite playing Deadpool's nemesis in the upcoming superhero flick, the 50-year-old actor revealed that he's had a thing for Ryan since he starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 romantic comedy "The Proposal!"
"I was a secret fan of 'The Proposal,' having watched it several times by myself," Josh told EW. "I told Ryan. I was like, 'I don't know why this is, and I don't know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.'"
The hilarious admission has yet to go to Ryan's head. In fact, he refuses to believe it's true!
"He's mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough," he responded. "I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he's, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don't buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don't buy it. Not for a second."
<p>Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in “The Proposal”</p>
Josh may look tough (he also plays the mad titan Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War"), but it's not hard to believe that Ryan's performance in the classic romcom won him over!
Fans – well, and Josh – saw the 41-year-old's softer side in "The Proposal" as he fell for his pushy boss. Plus, who could forget about that hilariously awkward nude scene where Ryan flashes his bare butt? Impressive!
If only the "Avengers" knew Thanos' had a soft spot for Ryan.