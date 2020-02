Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged To Mystery Man – See Her Stunning Engagement Ring!

Jourdan Dunn is a bride-to-be!

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged by posting a stunning photo that showed off her massive engagement ring.

β€œJourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it! πŸ’πŸ‘°πŸ½πŸ–€,” she alongside the pic.

Jourdan’s famous friends were quick to comment on the happy news!

β€œCongratulations my love!!! So happy for you,” Cara Delevingne wrote, while Hailey Bieber added six heart emojis.

Taraji P. Henson also commented, β€œCONGRATS!!!!!!πŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹β€

Jourdan has yet to publicly announce the identity of her mystery man! But back in January, the model, who has 10-year-old son Riley from a past relationship, gushed over her two favorite men.

β€œ2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless πŸ™πŸΎπŸ€ŽπŸ™πŸΎ,” Jourdan wrote alongside a pic of the trio, which featured a brown heart emoji over her man’s face.