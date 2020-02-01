Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged To Mystery Man – See Her Stunning Engagement Ring!

Jourdan Dunn is a bride-to-be!

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged by posting a stunning photo that showed off her massive engagement ring.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it! 💍👰🏽🖤,” she alongside the pic.

Jourdan’s famous friends were quick to comment on the happy news!

“Congratulations my love!!! So happy for you,” Cara Delevingne wrote, while Hailey Bieber added six heart emojis.

Taraji P. Henson also commented, “CONGRATS!!!!!!🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋”

Jourdan has yet to publicly announce the identity of her mystery man! But back in January, the model, who has 10-year-old son Riley from a past relationship, gushed over her two favorite men.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless 🙏🏾🤎🙏🏾,” Jourdan wrote alongside a pic of the trio, which featured a brown heart emoji over her man’s face.