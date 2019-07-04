Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In The 2nd Trimester: ‘We Have Cried Countless Tears’

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed some tragic news.

The couple shared on Instagram that the reality star suffered a miscarriage in her second trimester only a week ago.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,’ they wrote next to a black-and-white photo of them at a hospital.

“We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” the post continues. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, “I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me” (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The couple also revealed their little girl’s name and the special meaning beind it.

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus,” they explained. “Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

They ended the post with a quote, “All the way my Savior leads me; What have I to ask beside? Can I doubt His tender mercy, Who through life has been my Guide? Heav’nly peace, divinest comfort, Here by faith in Him to dwell! For I know, whate’er befall me, Jesus doeth all things well, For I know, whate’er befall me, Jesus doeth all things well.’ -Fanny Crosby.”

The couple previously revealed that they were expecting their second child back in May.

Writing, “Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!”

The couple has one other son named Gideon.

The Duggars! View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim