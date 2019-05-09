Joy-Anna Duggar Shares A 10-Week Ultrasound Sneak Peek

This Duggar is jumping for joy!

Joy-Anna Duggar took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at how her pregnancy is going, sharing an ultrasound video and photos.

“Finally got our 10 week ultrasound video downloaded!” she wrote. “Look how tiny it’s little arms and legs are!!”

“Looking forward to meeting this baby in 6 & ½ months!!! #babyforsyth2 #6moremonthstogo #childrenareablessingfromgod.”

Members of the Duggar family sounded off in the comments, congratulating her.

“What a precious little miracle!” Jessa Seewald wrote.

“Such a precious little life!” Anna Duggar chimed in.

“So precious” Lauren Duggar commented.

Joy-Anna and her hubby Austin Forsyth announced they were expecting their second child on May 1.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!” she wrote. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideo is going to be such a great big brother!!”

“#Baby2due #babyforsyth #pregnant,” she added. “THANK YOU to my sister, @meagalina for taking these adorable pictures for us!!”

Congrats to the happy family!

— Stephanie Swaim

