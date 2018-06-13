Joy Behar Stabbed Herself In The Hand With A Knife & Was Hospitalized

Joy Behar unintentionally stabbed herself in the hand.

"The View" co-host talked about the painful injury on Tuesday's episode of her show, explaining that she was extremely hungry so she decided to cut open an avocado. She decided to stab the pit of the avocado and ended up stabbing her hand instead.

"Apparently, there is a syndrome called avocado hand. The doctor said that it happens all the time with avocados and bagels," Joy told the audience. "

"They put me in the hospital overnight," Joy explained. "You can get an infection."

Doctors were worried that her her hand and finger may get infected so they gave her antibiotics and a drip. Thankfully, it looks like Joy is on the mend and back in business