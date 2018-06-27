Julia Roberts (Finally) Joins Instagram – See Her First Post!

US actress Julia Roberts attends the 'Money Monster' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts is giving the world of Instagram a spin!

The "Homecoming" actress (finally!) joined the platform on Tuesday, making her the latest A-list social media holdout to take the digital plunge.

For her first post, the pretty woman kept things simple, sitting cross-legged in the grass and cracking a smile. "Hello," she captioned the shot -- then added a sunny emoji. 

The photo has already won Julia some online fans. In less than 48 hours, she's racked up more than 100,000 followers -- including her famous niece, Emma Roberts.

Julia isn't the only Oscar winner who's made the foray into Insta this year. On New Year's Day, Natalie Portman created her very first account, using the platform to get the word out about the launch of the Time's Up movement. 

One week later, Nicole Kidman posted her first Instagram photo -- a happy snap of herself clutching her Golden Globes statuette for her work on "Big Little Lies."

Will Smith also went from Insta newbie to pro this year. The "Bright" star -- who is now famous for his hilarious Instagram Stories pranks and heartwarming family #TBTs -- only started posting last December after Ellen DeGeneres showed him the ropes, helping him perfect the subtle art of the mirror selfie.

