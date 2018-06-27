Julia Roberts (Finally) Joins Instagram – See Her First Post!

Julia Roberts is giving the world of Instagram a spin!

The "Homecoming" actress (finally!) joined the platform on Tuesday, making her the latest A-list social media holdout to take the digital plunge.

For her first post, the pretty woman kept things simple, sitting cross-legged in the grass and cracking a smile. "Hello," she captioned the shot -- then added a sunny emoji.

The photo has already won Julia some online fans. In less than 48 hours, she's racked up more than 100,000 followers -- including her famous niece, Emma Roberts.