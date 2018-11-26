Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Adopt Adorable Husky: 'Welcome To The Family'

"Welcome to the family, buddy," Brooks said, sharing that he and the new addition had just gone for a killer run together.

In a series of videos posted to their respective Instagram stories, Julianne and her hubby also showed off just how well their four-legged pal was adjusting to his new brothers and sisters, including their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley.

It doesn't hurt that he has a real-life sibling close by to make the transition even easier, too – Nina Dobrev's beloved husky is his sister!

Although Julianne and Brooks' new dog has had no trouble fitting right in, there was still one big puzzle piece missing – a name! Brooks asked his Insta fam for help choosing the perfect moniker, but Julianne's brother Derek seemed to beat them to the punch.

"Meet Koda," the "World of Dance" judge said on his Instagram story, while carrying the "big baby" in his arms.

-- Erin Biglow