Julie Chen Exits 'The Talk' Following Husband Les Moonves Firing From CBS

Julie Chen is leaving "The Talk" a source close to the situation confirmed to Access.

The veteran talk show host is leaving the talk show she co-founded, which debuted in October 2010. Chen is expected to share a video message on Tuesday announcing that she is leaving the show. The news of Chen's departure comes a little more than a week after her husband Les Moonves was fired as CBS' CEO amid a score of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Chen has openly supported her husband and last Thursday during her other hosting gig on "Big Brother" she signed off the show by sharing a message of her support for her disgraced husband by saying, "I'm Julie Chen Moonves. Good Night."

It is still expected that she will maintain her post on "Big Brother."

Moonves, who has served as CBS' longtime CEO, exited the company on Sept. 9. Chen promptly announced she would be taking a couple days off from "The Talk."

However, that didn't stop her co-hosts from having an open discussion about her husband on their show. On the Sept. 10 show, her co-hosts talked about their need to talk openly about the situation.

"It’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about [Julie’s] husband, but… we feel it’s right," they began. Regarding Moonves, Sharon Osbourne told fans, "Obviously the man has a problem." Sara Gilbert also shared her thoughts and saids she supports Chen "always," but added this is "an important time in our culture. And just because this hits close to home, it doesn’t change this story. All women’s stories matter. This is very serious and the appropriate actions need to take place."

Access has reached out to CBS and "The Talk."

Story developing…

