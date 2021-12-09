Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime Against Himself In 2019

Jussie Smollett has been found guilty.

A Chicago jury reached a verdict about the embattled actor on Thursday, finding him guilty of five of the six counts of felony disorderly conduct against him for falsely reporting a hate crime against himself back in 2019.

The offenses are class 4 felonies and he faces up to three years in prison for each offense, though prison time is unlikely due to his clean record, according to NBC News.

The “Empire” star previously claimed to police that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. In the initial police report, he claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs. He also claimed that the men poured an unknown substance on him and put a noose around his neck, per the Chicago Police.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct one month later in February.

Smollett plead not guilty at the time and charges against him were dropped in March 2019. He was later indicted by a special prosecutor over the “false reports” in February 2020.

Smollett broke his silence about the situation in September 2020, speaking with Marc Lamont Hill on an Instagram Live interview, where he maintained his innocence and said he felt like he was being made an example of, calling the situation, “beyond frustrating.”

