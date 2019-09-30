Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Tie The Knot (Again!) In Star-Studded Sunset Ceremony

They do – again! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot for a second time.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., on Monday, Sept. 30, People confirms. Celebrity pals including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun and Joan Smalls were among more than 150 guests for the lavish affair, which reportedly took place at Somerset Chapel during sunset.

Relatives were also on hand to toast the happy couple. Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, and cousin Ireland Baldwin both took on bridesmaid duties, while Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, and dad Jeremy Bieber supported their famous son, according to E! News. Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, is said to have walked her down the aisle.

WATCH: Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Wedding: All The Details On Their Formal Ceremony

The lovebirds’ happy milestone comes just over a year after they became Mr. and Mrs. in a surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City. Rumored plans to throw a larger celebration soon made headlines, and the pair did not disappoint. Guests arrived via speedboat for a festive rehearsal dinner at Moreland Landing on Sunday evening, reportedly enjoying an oyster roast before the newlyweds hit up a bowling alley with their close-knit squad.

Though the bride and groom stayed mostly quiet on social media for their big day, Justin couldn’t help but give fans a sneak peek at his special attire.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber Reveals Secret To Her Happy Marriage With Justin Bieber

“Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he teased on Instagram, captioning a close-up shot of a luxe Audemars Piguet watch on his left wrist.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow