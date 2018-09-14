Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover In Central Park

The video of the undetected duo wearing wigs and mustaches was shared with "Tonight Show" viewers on Thursday, September 13 when Justin stopped by the show. In the funny prank, Justin and Jimmy showed off their energetic dance moves, including some very impressive flossing– and even a few park-goers joined in!

Central Park bystanders didn’t seem to recognize the famous pair as they hid behind newspapers, jumped around sidewalks, played the flute, and even hitched a ride with a bicycle taxi. The large camera crew may have tipped them off, but New Yorkers are likely used to these frequent antics!