Justin Bieber Is Applying To Become A Dual Canadian-American Citizen

The "Love Yourself" singer applied to become a dual citizen, keeping his Canadian citizenship while also becoming a legal U.S.A. citizen, TMZ reports, citing multiple sources.

The 24-year-old star already has a green card and has lived in Atlanta since he was 13, per TMZ. The singer reportedly splits his time between New York City, Los Angeles and Ontario, where he just bought a $5 million mansion.

There are 10 steps to becoming a citizen, including a background check, submitting an N-400 form and getting quizzed on all sorts of American history, according to USA.gov.

