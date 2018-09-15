Justin Bieber Is Applying To Become A Dual Canadian-American Citizen

So, Justin Bieber might not be married man just yet, but the star recently took a huge step in his relationship with America!
The "Love Yourself" singer applied to become a dual citizen, keeping his Canadian citizenship while also becoming a legal U.S.A. citizen, TMZ reports, citing multiple sources.
The 24-year-old star already has a green card and has lived in Atlanta since he was 13, per TMZ. The singer reportedly splits his time between New York City, Los Angeles and Ontario, where he just bought a $5 million mansion.
There are 10 steps to becoming a citizen, including a background check, submitting an N-400 form and getting quizzed on all sorts of American history, according to USA.gov.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit Honeybrains on Lafayette Street on August 8, 2018 in New York City.
As for his upcoming wedding, the engaged couple caused social media to go crazy on Friday! After it was previously reported by numerous outlets that Hailey Baldwin and Justin had tied the knot at a New York City marriage bureau on September 13, the model took to Twitter to share that she doesn't count herself a married woman – yet.
"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet," Hailey tweeted to her fans.
According to PEOPLE's source, the couple was legally married at a NYC courthouse, but were planning to have a bigger ceremony at a later date.
"They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love," the religious source told PEOPLE.
It looks like we will just have to wait and see!
--Lauren Herbert