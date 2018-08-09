Justin Bieber Cut His Hair & He Looks Exactly Like Hailey Baldwin's Dad

Justin Bieber finally tamed his luscious mane.
Besides his surprise engagement, Justin has literally been letting his hair down all summer—with his luscious blond hair looking strikingly similar to his supermodel boo's. On Wednesday, the "Sorry" singer took a trip to the barber with fiancée Hailey Baldwin, where photographers caught him trimming his long locks.
(Getty Images)
The couple hit up Cutler Salon in New York City for the 24-year-old's hair transformation. Hailey, 21, sat next to her man while he happily sat in the salon chair sipping water from a cup.
(Getty Images)
Though it appears his haircut was more of a trim, Justin left Cutler Salon looking sharp with his long hair stylishly slicked back. However, fans immediately noticed that the 'do appeared to be familiar. Hailey's actor dad, Stephen Baldwin, sported a similar look in the 90s. The pop star even shares the same hair color as his future father-in-law!
While it's likely just a coincidence, it's no secret that Justin is ready to be a part of the Baldwin family. Last month, the Biebs gushed over his beau in a sweet Instagram post confirming their engagement.
(Getty Images)
"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he wrote. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity."