Justin Bieber Cut His Hair & He Looks Exactly Like Hailey Baldwin's Dad

Though it appears his haircut was more of a trim, Justin left Cutler Salon looking sharp with his long hair stylishly slicked back. However, fans immediately noticed that the 'do appeared to be familiar. Hailey's actor dad, Stephen Baldwin, sported a similar look in the 90s. The pop star even shares the same hair color as his future father-in-law!

While it's likely just a coincidence, it's no secret that Justin is ready to be a part of the Baldwin family. Last month, the Biebs gushed over his beau in a sweet Instagram post confirming their engagement.