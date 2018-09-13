Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted At New York City Marriage Bureau (Report)

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin heading for the altar sooner than expected?
The couple was reportedly spotted at the marriage bureau in New York City on Thursday, igniting speculation that their big day could be just around the corner.
Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Justin got emotional during the outing, and was overheard telling his fiancée tearfully that he "can't wait" to marry her. A published photo also appears to show the couple walking into the building, although their faces are not visible.
If Justin and Hailey did obtain a marriage license, New York State requires them to legalize their union within 60 days – meaning they would have until mid-November to say "I do."
The reported sighting may come as a surprise to fans, considering previous rumors that the young lovebirds weren't in a rush to tie the knot after confirming their engagement in July.
However, they have publicly gushed over one another in multiple social media posts and interviews, with Hailey telling the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine recently that she's "beyond excited" to walk down the aisle.
"I don't think it's affected me really," she said of shrugging off public scrutiny, per People. "I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."
The 21-year-old also paid tribute to the "most perfect summer" in a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this month, writing that she was "feeling insanely grateful" and "even more excited for what's next."
For his part, Justin honored his bride-to-be with a lengthy and romantic engagement announcement shortly after proposing in the Bahamas, sharing on Instagram that he is "so committed" to the model and their future together.
"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else," he wrote in part, captioning a pair of cozy-looking black-and-white photos.
"Can't wait for the best season of life yet," he continued. "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense."
Sounds like these two are ready to be Mr. and Mrs., no matter the timeline!
Access has reached out to Justin and Hailey's reps for comment.
