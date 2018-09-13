Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted At New York City Marriage Bureau (Report)

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin heading for the altar sooner than expected?

The couple was reportedly spotted at the marriage bureau in New York City on Thursday, igniting speculation that their big day could be just around the corner.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Justin got emotional during the outing, and was overheard telling his fiancée tearfully that he "can't wait" to marry her. A published photo also appears to show the couple walking into the building, although their faces are not visible.