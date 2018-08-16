Justin Bieber Has A Newborn Baby Sister Named Bay Bieber!

Justin Bieber has a new baby sister!

Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, announced he and his wife, Chelsey, welcomed a baby girl on August 16 named Bay Bieber. 

Jeremy shared a photo from the delivery room where he's holding baby Bay wrapped in a pink blanket and standing above mom Chelsey. 

He captioned the photo, "We welcomed a healthy baby “Bay Bieber” born at 830 am."

Earlier in the evening he had shared a black and white photo where he was dressed in scrubs, awaiting his moment to go into the delivery room. He captioned it, "Dr Bieber to delivery."

Justin has yet to comment on social media about his new sister's birth, but he's probably excited. He's already a big brother to Jazmyn Bieber and Jaxon Bieber. 

