Justin Bieber Has A Newborn Baby Sister Named Bay Bieber!

Justin Bieber has a new baby sister!

Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, announced he and his wife, Chelsey, welcomed a baby girl on August 16 named Bay Bieber.

Jeremy shared a photo from the delivery room where he's holding baby Bay wrapped in a pink blanket and standing above mom Chelsey.

He captioned the photo, "We welcomed a healthy baby “Bay Bieber” born at 830 am."