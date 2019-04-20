Justin Bieber Leaves NSFW Comment About Wife Hailey Baldwin On Kendall Jenner’s Pic!

Justin Bieber just thinks the world of Hailey Baldwin!

The singer and his wife partied it up in the desert at Coachella 2019 with some of their famous pals, including Kendall Jenner.

Luckily, the supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of pics from their time out on Indio, Calif.

In one of the fun pics, Kendall is snapped wrapping her arm around Hailey’s shoulders while Hailey holds up one finger and sticks her tongue out. Mrs. Bieber rocked a strapless top and diamond encrusted “Bieber” necklace in the photo, which the “Sorry” singer seemingly loved!

“Baes boobs,” Justin commented on the post, along with two flame emojis.

This isn’t the first time Justin has showered his lady with affection on social media!

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old singer penned a poem to his wife on Instagram.

“Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips,” Justin began the poem alongside a pic of Hailey from a Maxim photo shoot. “Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation.”

“As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE,” he continued. “Its getting dark [too] dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time.”

He concluded the poem with a sweet note directed to Hailey, writing, “I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!”

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shares Sexy Snap Of Hailey & Calls Out An Online Hater