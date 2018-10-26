Justin Bieber May Not Actually Be Eating This Burrito Like A Weirdo, But He Does Love Gigantic Sandwiches

The Internet has been shaken to its core after a Justin Bieber lookalike was seen eating a burrito watermelon-style. While at first the Internet was certain that this was indeed the Canadian crooner in the photo, his recent hair color seems to point to the fact that we have a Bieber doppelgänger on our hands.

But what's more? The Internet just cannot get over how this person was enjoying eating their burrito. Instead of eating the burrito the —err — normal way, the mystery Bieber was going in for a big bite in the MIDDLE of the burrito. Now, most of us burrito enthusiasts know it is imperative to eat a burrito top to bottom for the cleanest result.