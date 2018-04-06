Justin Bieber Proves He's The Best Big Bro During A Sweet Family Outing

Family comes first for Justin Bieber!
The "Purpose" singer spent some quality time with his 8-year-old brother, Jaxon, on Thursday, and the photos are too cute!
(Pacific Coast News)
He was spotted in Los Angeles walking with alongside Jaxon wearing a red and white striped polo shirt, rolled up khaki pants and white slip-ons.
(Pacific Coast News)
Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of himself picking Jaxon up for a trip to Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park.
"Where are we going?" the 25-year-old asks in the vid.
"Sky Zone, baby!" his brother adorably responds.
good morning i love dorky brother justin bieber so much pic.twitter.com/wRG4nQtQ7l— Erielle (@ferrERIErocher) April 6, 2018
And as any big brother would,
the singer goes on to tease the 8-year-old by telling him he accidentally
deleted the post.
"Oh no, I deleted it," he jokes.
Little Jackson looks
disappointed at first – until he realizes his big bro is punking him out.
The boys' dad ,Jeremy Bieber, also tagged along for the fun. The 42-year-old recently announced that his wife, Chelsey Robelo, is expecting a baby on the way. This will be Jeremy's fourth kid, along with Justin, Jaxon and Jazmyn.
Jeremy and Chelsey recently wed in an intimate ceremony this past February. Both Justin and on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez were in attendance.