Justin Bieber Reveals He Is ‘Struggling A Lot’ In Emotional Post

Justin Bieber is giving us an update on his emotional state.

The “Sorry” singer opened up in an Instagram post on Saturday saying that he is “struggling a lot.”

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he captioned a photo of him with his manager Scooter Braun and what looks to be Kanye West.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird…I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work thanks…the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

According to People, the “Favorite Girl” singer started “receiving treatment” for depression in February amid a “rough patch” for the superstar.

However, Justin has made it clear that his personal issues are not related to his new wife Hailey Baldwin.

Since the couple celebrated his 25th birthday on March 1, Justin has been in “a really good place,” a source told PEOPLE.

The 22-year-old model posted a sweet tribute to her hubby on his special day.

“25 sure looks good on u lover, ” she captioned the photos.

At least these two have each other (and their new adorable puppy) to keep their spirits high!