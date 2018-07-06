Justin Bieber Rocks Hotel Slippers Around New York With Hailey Baldwin

The 24-year-old singer was spotted out and about in Brooklyn with rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin on Thursday rocking some very questionable footwear. Photographers caught Justin wearing a black graphic t-shirt, black basketball shorts…and a pair of hotel bath slippers.

Justin didn't just wear the slippers to quickly get into a car . The Biebs wore them walking through the streets of Brooklyn and even hit the beach in the fuzzy white footwear.