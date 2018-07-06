Justin Bieber Rocks Hotel Slippers Around New York With Hailey Baldwin

Hey Justin Bieber – what are those?!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Dumbo on July 5, 2018 (Getty Images)
The 24-year-old singer was spotted out and about in Brooklyn with rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin on Thursday rocking some very questionable footwear. Photographers caught Justin wearing a black graphic t-shirt, black basketball shorts…and a pair of hotel bath slippers.
Justin didn't just wear the slippers to quickly get into a car . The Biebs wore them walking through the streets of Brooklyn and even hit the beach in the fuzzy white footwear.
Justin Bieber out and about in Dumbo on July 5, 2018 (Getty Images)
Why wasn't Justin concerned with having comfortable sole support? What if he stepped on a piece of glass or a nail during his Brooklyn outing? How did he manage to get the sand out of the slippers after he left the beach? These questions will continue to plague us all summer long.
While Justin looked casual in his "bathleisure" wear, his supermodel beau looked chic wearing high-waisted Versace denim pants with a matching Versace denim jacket. The couple has been packing on some serious PDA all over the Big Apple, from kissing in a park to their Hamptons getaway.