Justin Bieber Sends Passionate Easter Message To Fans: ‘Easter Is Not About A Bunny’

Justin Bieber is getting in the Easter spirit.
The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to remind fans the “Purpose” of Easter.
“Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death,” he wrote in a post.
“I believe this happened and it changes everything. I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”
While Justin appears to be serious about his faith, it didn’t stop him from making his Beliebers “hoppy” with a bunny-themed selfie just hours later.
“Remember when I said Easter isn’t about bunnies… well I lied,” he captioned the pic.
Justin frequently visits Hillsong Church, and remains close with pastor Carl Lentz. It’s no surprise he hopes his Beliebers are believers themselves!