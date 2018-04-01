Justin Bieber Sends Passionate Easter Message To Fans: ‘Easter Is Not About A Bunny’

Justin Bieber is getting in the Easter spirit.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to remind fans the “Purpose” of Easter.

“Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death,” he wrote in a post.

“I believe this happened and it changes everything. I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”