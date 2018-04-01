Justin Bieber Sends Passionate Easter Message To Fans: ‘Easter Is Not About A Bunny’

Justin Bieber is getting in the Easter spirit.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to remind fans the “Purpose” of Easter.

“Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death,” he wrote in a post.

“I believe this happened and it changes everything.  I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”

Justin Bieber Returns To The Red Carpet At The 'Midnight Sun' Premiere

While Justin appears to be serious about his faith, it didn’t stop him from making his Beliebers “hoppy” with a bunny-themed selfie just hours later.

“Remember when I said Easter isn’t about bunnies… well I lied,” he captioned the pic.

Remember when i said easter isnt about bunnies... well i lied

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin frequently visits Hillsong Church, and remains close with pastor Carl Lentz. It’s no surprise he hopes his Beliebers are believers themselves! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News