Justin Bieber Shares Steamy Hot Tub Snap Of Him & Fiancée Hailey Baldwin

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin are showing off their love – in a hot tub.
The Biebs shared this steamy snap showing him kissing his new fiancée on Instagram Friday night.
But, John Mayer and Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, both had questions about the photographer's closeness to the smooching couple.
"Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That's gotta feel super third wheel," John commented. "I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business."
John Mayer's comment on Justin Bieber's Instagram post, July 2018 (Instagram)
A few hours later, Scooter shared a similar thought.
"Damnnn… but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now," he wrote, adding a smiling emoji.
Scooter Braun's comment on Justin Bieber's Instagram post, July 2018 (Instagram)
Odell Beckham Jr. also chimed in on the pic.
"Love is real … take care of my sis ! OR ELSEEEE @justinbieber @haileybaldwin," he wrote.
Odell Beckham Jr's comment on Justin Bieber's Instagram post, July 2018 (Instagram)
So did Paris Hilton.
"Love you two together," she wrote, adding emojis with hearts for eyes.
Paris Hilton's comment on Justin Bieber's Instagram post, July 2018 (Instagram)
-- Jolie Lash