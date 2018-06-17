Justin Bieber Shares Touching Father's Day Tribute To His Dad Jeremy Bieber

Justin Bieber is wearing his heart on his sleeve!
The "Sorry" singer posted a black and white snap of his dad Jeremy Bieber holding him while he's a baby in honor of Father's Day. He captioned the photo, "Dad I love you more than words.. I would do absolutely anything for you. I can’t wait to hug and kiss you Happy Father’s Day."
In the pic, Jeremy looks very similar to Justin in his younger singing years with a classic bowl cut. Jeremy was just 19 years old when he and Justin's mom Pattie Mallette had their first child together.
Pattie and Jeremy split, but Justin has remained close with both his mom and his dad. In February, Justin was an attendant in his dad's wedding to Chelsey in Jamaica. Jeremy is now father to Justin, Jaxon Bieber and Jazmyn Bieber.
Happy Father's Day, Jeremy!