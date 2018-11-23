Justin Bieber Sings 'Happy Birthday' To 'Love Of (His) Life' Hailey Baldwin

Jailey is going strong!

Hailey Baldwin turns 22 on Thanksgiving, and she had a very special birthday celebration with her husband Justin Bieber.

Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette documented the festivities on her Instagram story. Biebs is seen carrying a cake towards his wifey while his hit, "I Like Me Better" plays in the background. As he gets closer, he playfully shoves the cake in the models wife, who giggles.