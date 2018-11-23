Justin Bieber Sings 'Happy Birthday' To 'Love Of (His) Life' Hailey Baldwin

Jailey is going strong!
Hailey Baldwin turns 22 on Thanksgiving, and she had a very special birthday celebration with her husband Justin Bieber.
Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette documented the festivities on her Instagram story. Biebs is seen carrying a cake towards his wifey while his hit, "I Like Me Better" plays in the background. As he gets closer, he playfully shoves the cake in the models wife, who giggles.
Hailey's cousin Kahlea shared a sweet loved up photo after the cake/face incident where Jailey shares a loved-up kiss.
"22," the caption reads.
Bieber and the partygoers also sing Hailey "Happy Birthday," and he presents her with a cake covered in candles, which she blows out. In the background you can hear someone say, "First married birthday ayeeee!"
Bieber goes on to say "I just wanna tell you this is the love of my life, she's absolutely amazing."
Pattie also gushed about her daughter-in-law on Twitter.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I'm so #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!," she wrote.
Seems like Jailey is one happy couple!
