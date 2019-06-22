Justin Bieber Teases New Music With Steamy Pic Alongside Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is teasing new music with a spicy new snap!

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to post a sexy pic of himself and his wife Hailey Baldwin at a recording studio.

“Studio Mode,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself sitting in front of a piano shirtless while his wifey wrapped her arms around his neck.

The “Baby” singer has been teasing fans with new music for quite some time! Just last month, Justin shared photos of the lovebirds at a recording studio.

“Studio vibes… with my studio chicka,” Justin captioned a pic of the pair standing next to each other.

The pop star also posted a second photo of the couple looking totally loved-up while snuggling on a couch together at the studio.

“New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo,” he wrote alongside the snap.

Justin’s latest studio pic comes over a month after he and Ed Sheeran released their hit bop, “I Don’t Care.”