Justin Theroux Addresses 'Heartbreaking' Split From Jennifer Aniston: 'There Was No Animosity'

As a result, the Times reported, Justin said that the end of a celebrity marriage "doesn't have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half."

Justin and Jennifer tied the knot in a backyard ceremony alongside friends and loved ones in August 2015 after a three-year engagement. The couple ignited breakup rumors last February when the former "Friends" star celebrated her 49th birthday without Justin, and the pair made their separation official days later.

In a statement to Access at the time from Jen's longtime publicist Stephen Huvane, the former couple said that they were "determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," and Justin revealed to the Times how that's still a priority.

Although the emotionally tough part was realizing that their friendship "would not be the same," he told the paper, things are continually "shifting and changing" and "that part is something" he and Jen are "both very proud of."