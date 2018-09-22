Justin Theroux Addresses 'Heartbreaking' Split From Jennifer Aniston: 'There Was No Animosity'

Justin Theroux is ready to publicly address life after Jennifer Aniston.
More than seven months after he and the superstar announced they were parting ways, Justin told The New York Times in his first major post-split interview, published on Saturday, that despite the "heartbreaking" decision there wasn't any bad blood involved.
"The good news is that was probably the most — I'm choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," he said.
However, that doesn't mean there weren't difficult obstacles to face and overcome.
"In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part," he added, explaining how even "small events" can seem "like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough."
The actor and screenwriter went on to explain how the "carny lifestyle" of the entertainment industry affects a relationship, particularly the intermittent time spent apart due to overlapping schedules and locations.
As a result, the Times reported, Justin said that the end of a celebrity marriage "doesn't have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half."
Justin and Jennifer tied the knot in a backyard ceremony alongside friends and loved ones in August 2015 after a three-year engagement. The couple ignited breakup rumors last February when the former "Friends" star celebrated her 49th birthday without Justin, and the pair made their separation official days later.
In a statement to Access at the time from Jen's longtime publicist Stephen Huvane, the former couple said that they were "determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," and Justin revealed to the Times how that's still a priority.
Although the emotionally tough part was realizing that their friendship "would not be the same," he told the paper, things are continually "shifting and changing" and "that part is something" he and Jen are "both very proud of."
"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," Justin continued. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."
While the 47-year-old "coyly" deflected an inquiry from the Times on his current romantic situation, his professional life is undoubtedly bustling.
In addition to his new Netflix series "Maniac" opposite Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, Justin starred with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in last month's "The Spy Who Dumped Me" and has a role in the upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic "On the Basis of Sex."
The star has also cultivated a frequent Instagram presence in recent years, but after experiencing a high-profile romance in the spotlight he's still keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the overall social media machine.
"That's why I don't go on Twitter," Justin told the paper, when discussing the microscopic speculation surrounding celebrities' lives. "With the internet, it’s too inelegant a machine to accurately carve truth. … How do you combat gossip and rumor?"
-- Erin Biglow