Justin Timberlake and J.J. Watt Totally Lose It Over Houston Rockets Win — See Their Priceless Reactions!

Justin Timberlake and NFL player J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans attend Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake and J.J. Watt couldn't control themselves in the front row of the Houston Rockets vs. Oakland Warriors match-up on Thursday.
The two Justins adorably smiled and cheered the entire time as their Rockets barreled toward a win giving them 3-2 series leave over Oakland.
During one particular shot made by Chris Paul during the game, both JT and J.J.'s reactions of total shock, took the Internet by storm with funny memes.
J.J. immediately looks at JT as JT seems like he's at a total loss for words.
At the end of the game, JT was seen in the crowd bowing down to fans!
Timberlake is in Houston for his Man of the Woods Tour and is expected to perform in Dallas over the holiday weekend.