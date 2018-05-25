Justin Timberlake and J.J. Watt Totally Lose It Over Houston Rockets Win — See Their Priceless Reactions!

Justin Timberlake and J.J. Watt couldn't control themselves in the front row of the Houston Rockets vs. Oakland Warriors match-up on Thursday.



The two Justins adorably smiled and cheered the entire time as their Rockets barreled toward a win giving them 3-2 series leave over Oakland.

During one particular shot made by Chris Paul during the game, both JT and J.J.'s reactions of total shock, took the Internet by storm with funny memes.