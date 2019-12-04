Justin Timberlake Breaks His Silence On Alisha Wainwright Rumors: ‘Nothing Happened Between Me And My Costar’

Justin Timberlake is addressing the cheating rumors that surfaced last month after he was spotted out in New Orleans holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright. In a very candid text post, Justin spoke out about the night, which he called a “strong lapse in judgement” and addressed the pain and embarrassment he has caused his wife, Jessica Biel and son, Silas.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I an, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Justin began.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such and embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

The singer and actor, 38, has not addressed the photographs with Alisha until now. In the photos, the costars were spotted out on a balcony in New Orleans holding hands. In one photo, Alisha had her hand placed on Justin’s leg.

The photographs prompted rumors of cheating and possibility in Justin and Jessica’s marriage. The duo tied the knot in Italy in 2012 and share a 4-year-old son.

Jessica has not shared any statement of her own and she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in the days since.