Justin Timberlake Has Been Signing Random Copies Of His Book On The Sly

He may be one of the most famous people in the world, but Justin Timberlake still knows how to stay under the radar!
The music superstar left a surprise gift for a few lucky bookworms on Wednesday, hitting Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles to sign copies of his memoir on the sly.
JT didn't keep his operation completely undercover. The "Filthy" singer shared a video of himself walking into the store and directly to a series of shelves with "Hindsight" on display, where he quickly left his autograph inside three of the books before slipping out undetected.
Justin's eagle-eyed fans already know what he's been up to, though. This bookstore trip marked his third sneaky signing this month and he's given his nearly 53 million Instagram followers a peek at all three.
"Come and get em," Justin captioned the clips, adding "Part I," "Part II" and "Part III" in honor of each surprise.
Is Part IV on the way? It looks like JT's Insta is the best way to find out!
The debut author may have found a fun and creative way to put his book on blast, but it's likely doing well with or without Justin's signature.
"Hindsight: And All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" dropped on Oct. 30 and was an immediate New York Times bestseller.
-- Erin Biglow