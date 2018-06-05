Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood & More To Rock 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival announced their all-star lineup this morning, it's looking to be a pretty stacked stage at the, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

This year, the epic two-day lineup will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, Logic and more. The iHeartRadio Music Festival will also include a performance from this year's Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, to be announced on July 6.

The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 22 with performances by Logic, Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Belly, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots and Greta Van Fleet with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today’s emerging artists, the Daytime Stage will also feature fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.



Ryan Seacrest will return as the host the entire weekend. The iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country and will be livestreamed on the CWTV.com and The CW App.