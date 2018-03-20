Justin Timberlake Nails A Half Court Shot At Washington Wizards Practice Facility —Watch Video!



JT is not exactly a stranger to the basketball court! He brought the heat in the first NBA All-Star Celebrity Game back in 2003, is a part owner of his hometown team the Memphis Grizzlies, and even has on his own set of Jordans. Earlier this week, JT announced his collaboration with Nike and Jordan Shoes: the Air Jordan 3 JTH.

It looks like JT "just can't stop the feeling" of sinking baskets!

JT also announced on Monday that while in D.C. he will participate in the March For Our Lives rally this weekend. He shared a video with the Mayor of D.C. promoting the March and asking fans to come out and march across the U.S. to end gun violence.