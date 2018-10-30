Justin Timberlake Recalls The Adorable Way He First Met Wife Jessica Biel

Hindsight may be 20/20, but Justin Timberlake got things right the first time when it came to romancing Jessica Biel.

In his new memoir, "Hindsight: & All The Things I Can't See in Front of Me," the "Mirrors" singer recounted the sweet way he and his future wife first clicked.

"We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people," Justin wrote.

"I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person's like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too," he continued.

