Justin Timberlake Recalls The Adorable Way He First Met Wife Jessica Biel

Hindsight may be 20/20, but Justin Timberlake got things right the first time when it came to romancing Jessica Biel.
In his new memoir, "Hindsight: & All The Things I Can't See in Front of Me," the "Mirrors" singer recounted the sweet way he and his future wife first clicked.
"We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people," Justin wrote.
"I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person's like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too," he continued.
"We talked that night," he added. "The DJ played 'Lucky Star,' and we danced. And then she was gone."
Justin later turned the fateful meet-cute into music. In his "Man of the Woods" track "Higher, Higher," the "Friends With Benefits" actor croons about falling head over heels as he and a special someone dance to the Madonna anthem.
"I guess you can say I was lovestruck / I met you, you was with your brother / I had to go and get my cousin / Tell a joke and then say what's up," he sings. "We both danced to 'Lucky Star' / Eyeing each other, then we're laughin' / I might as well have been some butter / Melting all over, girl."
While the night was literally one for the books, the "Hindsight" author revealed that he didn't ask for Jessica's number. They later reconnected and swapped digits after his FutureSex/LoveShow tour date in San Diego; and one week later, they began dating after bonding at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards.
Although their romance had taken off, it was a longer road for the two to become monogamous.
"We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there," Justin wrote of their next steps. "It took a bit for both of us to admit to ourselves that we were really, really that into each other. When I came back from tour, we spent a month together. After that, I said, 'I really want to be exclusive.' And, somehow, she said, 'So do I.'"
From that day on, the couple became official, and the rest was history!
